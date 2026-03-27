Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.2451 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Farmmi in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Farmmi Trading Down 3.9%

Farmmi Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.35.

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Farmmi, Inc is a China-based agricultural company primarily engaged in the cultivation, processing and sale of edible fungi. The company’s product portfolio spans fresh and dried mushrooms—including shiitake, oyster and wood ear varieties—along with a range of value-added plant-based foods such as vermicelli and other specialty grain products. Farmmi operates integrated facilities that cover seedling cultivation, mushroom production and downstream processing, allowing for quality control and traceability throughout its supply chain.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, Farmmi has developed a network of farms, processing plants and sales offices across multiple provinces in the People’s Republic of China.

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