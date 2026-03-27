iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.08. Approximately 42,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 62,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 280,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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