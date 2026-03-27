Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €157.10 and last traded at €155.80. Approximately 98,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €152.50.

Aurubis Stock Up 2.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of €161.88 and a 200 day moving average of €130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Aurubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, tin, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals.

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