Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Head to Head Survey

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and Byrna Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Square Technologies $12.20 million 2.68 $900,000.00 ($0.05) -6.27 Byrna Technologies $118.12 million 1.74 $9.69 million $0.40 22.63

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Square Technologies. Victory Square Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byrna Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Victory Square Technologies has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Victory Square Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Square Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 3 3 3.29

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 227.81%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Victory Square Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Square Technologies -28.04% -85.13% -41.94% Byrna Technologies 8.20% 16.14% 12.66%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Victory Square Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Square Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education. The company formerly known as Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. and changed its name to Victory Square Technologies Inc. in June 2017. It prefers to take minority investment in the companies. Victory Square Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an additional office in Lewes, Delaware.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. It offers self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, the company provides the products to the consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. It operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.