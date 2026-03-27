Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.9750. Approximately 60,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

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Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with regular income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. state and local governments, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and notes. By focusing on instruments that are free from federal AMT, the fund targets investors looking for tax-advantaged income in a structured, professionally managed vehicle.

Since its inception in September 2008, NUW has employed an active management approach, aiming to build a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities.

Further Reading

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