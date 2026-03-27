Short Interest in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Drops By 98.1%

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 588 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 26th total of 31,069 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7%
FDHY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 85,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,000. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.41 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation. FDHY was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.
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