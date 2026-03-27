Short Interest in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Drops By 98.1%

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 588 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 26th total of 31,069 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

FDHY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 85,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,000. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.41 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

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Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 187.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Planwiser Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation. FDHY was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

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