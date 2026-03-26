Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $7.23. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.3150, with a volume of 46,190 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

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Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $322,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,618,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,512,960.69. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 197,934 shares of company stock worth $1,595,552 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 406,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 328,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

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