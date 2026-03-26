Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 660 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 26th total of 8,208 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 12,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,079. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF
The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
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