Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 660 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 26th total of 8,208 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 12,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,079. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

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Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 85,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter.

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The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

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