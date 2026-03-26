Short Interest in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Increases By 87.4%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,026 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 26th total of 28,295 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SLYG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 161,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,269. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

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