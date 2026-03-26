ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXLGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,079 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the February 26th total of 3,847 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

NYSEARCA RXL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 50.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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