ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,079 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the February 26th total of 3,847 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance
NYSEARCA RXL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care
ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.
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