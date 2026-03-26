ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,079 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the February 26th total of 3,847 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

NYSEARCA RXL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

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ProShares Ultra Health Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 50.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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