Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.52 and traded as low as GBX 1.35. Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 1.36, with a volume of 288,774 shares.

Taptica International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.92.

Get Taptica International alerts:

Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Taptica International

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.