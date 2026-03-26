CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.91 and traded as low as GBX 49. CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 49.35, with a volume of 706,358 shares.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £338.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.16.

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CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 2.29 EPS for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 73.82%.

About CQS New City High Yield

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities.

Since the Fund’s launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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