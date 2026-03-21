Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.40 and traded as high as GBX 271.20. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 268.50, with a volume of 657,042 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 369.33.

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Capricorn Energy Trading Up 0.4%

About Capricorn Energy

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.84 million, a PE ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.82.

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

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