Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.40 and traded as high as GBX 271.20. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 268.50, with a volume of 657,042 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 369.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CNE
Capricorn Energy Trading Up 0.4%
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
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