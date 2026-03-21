Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.32 and traded as high as GBX 535. Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 508, with a volume of 3,047,336 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 620 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 600.

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Galliford Try Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 18.60 EPS for the quarter. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galliford Try Company Profile

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Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

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