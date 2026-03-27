Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter.

Dacotah Banks Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DBIN opened at $42.83 on Friday. Dacotah Banks has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -0.06.

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About Dacotah Banks

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Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) is a state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Huron, South Dakota. Through its branch network in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota, the bank offers a range of personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer lending and residential mortgage solutions. Online and mobile banking platforms complement these offerings with tools such as mobile deposit, electronic statements and bill pay.

On the commercial side, Dacotah Banks provides business and agricultural lending, treasury management, merchant services and cash management solutions.

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