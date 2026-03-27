Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 80,778,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,663,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.01.

About Synergia Energy

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