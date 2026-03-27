Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:SER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:SER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Serina Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SER opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Serina Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall Moreadith sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $172,365. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Serina Therapeutics Company Profile

Serina Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops drugs to treat neurological diseases and pain. Its lead product candidate is SER 252, a POZ conjugate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company also develops SER 227 for long-acting pain relief; SER 214 to treat Parkinson’s disease; and SER 228 for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, it develops POZ technology in lipid nanoparticle delivered ribonucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases. Serina Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Huntsville, Alabama.

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