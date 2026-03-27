Short Interest in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Grows By 219.8%

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,252 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the February 26th total of 2,893 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,141,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 784.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000.

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Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

About Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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