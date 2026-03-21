Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.48 and traded as high as C$43.56. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$43.24, with a volume of 1,492,098 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.11.

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Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of C$471.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$385,084.20. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

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