Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 8,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 906,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Medirom Healthcare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Medirom Healthcare Technologies Price Performance

About Medirom Healthcare Technologies

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44.

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MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

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