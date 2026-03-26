Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 157,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,059. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. QQQY was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

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