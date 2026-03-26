3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK) Short Interest Update

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 886,081 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the February 26th total of 425,178 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,449,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 95.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3 E Network Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get 3 E Network Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MASK

3 E Network Technology Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MASK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 444,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,344. 3 E Network Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 3 E Network Technology Group stock. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd owned about 5.38% of 3 E Network Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3 E Network Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3 E Network Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.