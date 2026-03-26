Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 111.8% in March

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 653,909 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the February 26th total of 308,669 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

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Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 714,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.

In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.

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