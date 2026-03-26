Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Drops By 51.9%

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,517 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 26th total of 40,555 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

DBEZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 30,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

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Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.24% of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from eurozone nations and hedges out the currency fluctuations of the euro relative to the US dollar. DBEZ was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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