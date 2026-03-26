Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Short Interest Update

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 206,498 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 26th total of 439,378 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Massimo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Massimo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Massimo Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAMO. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Massimo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Massimo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Massimo Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Massimo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Massimo Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,074. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.52. Massimo Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

About Massimo Group

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Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace.

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