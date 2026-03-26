Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Short Interest Update

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 206,498 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 26th total of 439,378 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Massimo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Massimo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MAMO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Massimo Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,074. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.52. Massimo Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.
About Massimo Group
Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace.
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