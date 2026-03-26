Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,596 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 26th total of 5,343 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (RYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Russell 2000 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of value of the portfolio. RYLG was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

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