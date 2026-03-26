Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fastenal (FAST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST):

3/6/2026 – Fastenal had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Fastenal had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Fastenal was given a new $48.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

3/5/2026 – Fastenal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/5/2026 – Fastenal had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Fastenal had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Fastenal had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

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Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,747,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,600. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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