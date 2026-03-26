Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and traded as high as $20.53. Urban Edge Properties shares last traded at $20.2450, with a volume of 1,074,503 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Amundi raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 86,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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