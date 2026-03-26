Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.41. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 51,588 shares changing hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

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Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DPG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objectives primarily through equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the utility and infrastructure sectors, including regulated and non-regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation, communications, water, and related businesses.

At least 80% of the fund’s total assets are invested in equity securities of utilities and infrastructure companies.

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