Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and traded as high as $80.23. Kenon shares last traded at $79.8950, with a volume of 27,332 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kenon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEN

Kenon Stock Down 0.3%

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kenon by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.