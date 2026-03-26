Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,917,000 shares, an increase of 668.5% from the February 26th total of 249,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,688,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 27.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Maison Solutions Price Performance
Shares of MSS stock remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. 381,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maison Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 5.24.
Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a negative net margin of 10.56%.
Institutional Trading of Maison Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on MSS shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maison Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maison Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
About Maison Solutions
Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.
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