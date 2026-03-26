Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Short Interest Update

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,312 shares, an increase of 532.7% from the February 26th total of 5,423 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQTY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 14,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. Kovitz Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.

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