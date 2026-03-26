PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF) Short Interest Update

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 184,800 shares, a growth of 605.9% from the February 26th total of 26,179 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,888 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

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PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KDEF traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. 140,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 3.24.

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Company Profile

The PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Korea Defense Industry index. The fund is passively managed to track an index which provides concentrated exposure to Koreas leading defense companies. The fund uses an AI program to identify, score and select companies for industry relevance KDEF was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by PLUS.

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