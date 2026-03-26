First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces $0.18 Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.9%

FTHI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 444,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after acquiring an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,803,000.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.