First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,728,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,318.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 128,225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,872,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,172,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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