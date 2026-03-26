Rivian Automotive (RIVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN):

3/20/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners.

3/12/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/10/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by TD Cowen from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from $17.00.

3/4/2026 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by DA Davidson from “neutral” to “underperform”. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from $15.00.

2/15/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “sell” to “neutral”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from $15.00.

2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from $16.00.

2/11/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/7/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,833 shares of company stock worth $2,196,995. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

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Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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