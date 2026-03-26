Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Shares Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.3440 and last traded at $50.45. 728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Nagarro Trading Up 0.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

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About Nagarro

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Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) is a global digital engineering and technology consultancy firm headquartered in Munich, Germany. Established in 1996, the company partners with clients to drive enterprise digital transformation by offering end-to-end product design and software development services. It leverages an agile, innovation-driven approach to tackle complex business challenges and accelerate time to market.

Nagarro’s core offerings include digital product engineering, data and AI services, cloud and DevOps solutions, and enterprise application development.

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