Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 4.41% 45.42% 16.95% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 26.59% 48.73% 10.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $597.05 million 1.10 $26.33 million ($0.11) -70.14 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $7.70 billion 1.92 $2.04 billion $10.80 6.87

This table compares OppFi and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OppFi and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 1 2 1 0 2.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 4 1 0 2.20

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.46%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus target price of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats OppFi on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

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OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

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