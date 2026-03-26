Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Short Interest Up 101.5% in March

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 223,418 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the February 26th total of 110,878 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,664 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 320,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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