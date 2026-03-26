NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Up 446.0% in March

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,853 shares, an increase of 446.0% from the February 26th total of 1,072 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NCS Multistage Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of NCSM stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $75.57.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.90. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NCS Multistage from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCSM
About NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi?stage stimulation technologies, the company’s product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open?hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.
In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.
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