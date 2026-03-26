NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Up 446.0% in March

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,853 shares, an increase of 446.0% from the February 26th total of 1,072 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NCS Multistage Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $75.57.

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NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.90. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NCS Multistage from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCSM

About NCS Multistage

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi?stage stimulation technologies, the company’s product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open?hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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