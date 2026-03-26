Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46 and traded as low as GBX 0.40. Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 188,380 shares traded.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.90, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

(Get Free Report)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019. Dekel Agri-Vision plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

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