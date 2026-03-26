Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.13 and traded as low as $80.51. Safran shares last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 321,565 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SAFRY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Safran Price Performance

About Safran

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

(Get Free Report)

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

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