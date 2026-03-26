Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Grows By 105.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,621 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the February 26th total of 9,062 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MITQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 9,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

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