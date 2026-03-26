Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Grows By 96.3%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 92,972 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the February 26th total of 47,357 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:DBEU traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,279. The company has a market capitalization of $654.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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