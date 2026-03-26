Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Short Interest Up 106.7% in March

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,246,248 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the February 26th total of 1,086,820 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,044,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 645.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,917,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after buying an additional 2,526,482 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,281,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,806,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,832,000 after buying an additional 1,946,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 1,457,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,165. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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