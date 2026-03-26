Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU) Short Interest Update

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,941 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 26th total of 20,149 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CPSU traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options) that reference the price performance of the SPDR®? S&P 500®? ETF Trust. FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. The fund is non-diversified.

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