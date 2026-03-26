Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $27.81. Deluxe shares last traded at $27.6790, with a volume of 312,043 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLX. Zacks Research raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

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Deluxe Trading Down 1.0%

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 3,597.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company’s core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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