Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $12.61. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 704,143 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

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Heritage Commerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $763.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 16,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 495.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

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