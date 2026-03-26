NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,007 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the February 26th total of 96,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,790. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

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NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

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NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NCEL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional operations in the United States. The company focuses on the development of small-molecule therapies designed to address disorders of the circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle. It leverages proprietary controlled-release and receptor-targeting approaches to optimize drug exposure over a 24-hour period.

The core of NLS Pharmaceutics’ pipeline consists of novel melatonin receptor agonists aimed at treating rare and orphan sleep disorders such as non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and idiopathic hypersomnia.

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