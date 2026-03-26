UAPC (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0012. UAPC shares last traded at $0.0012, with a volume of 5,200 shares.

UAPC Price Performance

About UAPC

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UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020. UAPC, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

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